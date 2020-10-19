Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twins With Daughter Giovanna In Sweet Fall Snap

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi twinned with daughter Giovanna in a sweet snap. The adorable new image was shared with her 13.7 million Instagram followers, who hit the “like” button over 130,000 times. In the caption of the share, Nicole used one of her most popular endearments regarding her children.

In the pic, Nicole and Giovanna posed together, heads touching. The facial similarities between the two were striking.

On the left, Nicole, who did not return for Season 4 of the reality television series, looked camera-ready. She had her blond-highlighted hair up in a topknot. The top was fanned out loosely and several strands stuck out of the sides of the knot.

She wore a black sweater that appeared to have long sleeves that could be seen as she wrapped her arms around her 5-year-old daughter. The frayed cuff of one sleeve was visible, and she had a dark-colored manicure.

Giovanna was in front of her mother. Her hair was done in a similar fashion. She had bangs that brushed across her forehead and the little girl’s tresses were secured with an orange hair tie. Giovanna wore a shirt perfect for Halloween season. It was orange with what appeared to be two large eyes in a graphic atop it.

Behind the mother-daughter pair was a doorway to a home. It featured a light brown wood exterior. Two oval windows were seen on the double doors. These were decorated with large wreaths. Attached were flowers, colorful leaves, and what seemed to be small, light blue pumpkins. To the right of the duo, a brick wall finished the entranceway. In front of that appeared to be an orange pumpkin and a planter with green ivy growing out of it.

Fans of the former Jersey Shore star, who left the show at the close of Season 3 because she reportedly did not want to deal with drama from castmate Angelina Pivarnick, loved the fall-inspired image.

One of the first to comment was former Jersey Shore pal Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola who remarked that Nicole and Giovanna looked like twins.

Other fans also chimed in with their own take on the sweet pic.

“Can’t wait to have a daughter so we can rock messy buns together,” noted one fan.

“Such beauties! Hermosas. What a beautiful picture,” wrote a second follower.

“God bless you and your family. Been a fan of yours for years!!” commented a third Instagram user.