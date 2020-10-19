Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Her Underboob & Booty While Posing Seductively In A Cheerleader Costume

Andreane's costumed came with a spooky twist.

Andreane Chamberland got into the Halloween spirit for her latest Instagram snap. The Canadian model stunned her 548,000 fans as she posed seductively in her racy costume.

Andreane’s fans are used to seeing her sport barely-there ensembles in her photos, and her most recent upload was no different. However, this outfit had a bit of a spooky vibe to it.

Andreane opted for a purple and pink cheerleader uniform. The sleeveless crop top showed off her toned arms and clung tightly to her ample bust.

The matching pleated miniskirt fit tightly around her petite waist while showing off her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the style with a pair of pink knee-high socks, a bracelet on her wrist, and some pom poms in her hand.

In the first photo, Andreane stood with her hip pushed out and one hand resting on a white desk next to her. In the second shot she posed with her backside toward the camera and pulled up her skirt to show off her purple panties and round booty underneath.

In another snap, Andreane pulled her top up to expose her underboob as she wore a flirty smile on her hips. She also hiked her skirt up to show off the front of her panties, which included a white skull.

The cheerleader uniform had the word “Ghouls” plastered across the front, as well as the number 13. Some pentagrams were also seen on the bottoms.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she pulled back at the sides with large pink bows.

Andreane’s loyal followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 70 messages during that time.

“My kinda cheerleader,” one follower stated.

“Your awesome princess,” another wrote.

“So stunning,” a third person declared.

“Ohh wow you look gorgeous and sexy in that outfit,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online photos. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of herself rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a racy black tank top and some purple lace underwear. To date, that post has racked up more than 8,600 likes and over 200 comments.