Gwen Stefani Discusses Her Allegedly Postponed Wedding To Blake Shelton On ‘The Today Show’

Gwen Stefani is one busy lady these days and will be returning as a judge on The Voice on October 19. The singer did an interview on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly to promote the new season.

The “Make Me Like You” songstress will join boyfriend Blake Shelton on the shows 19th season. Kotb admitted that she googled “Gwen and Blake” prior to the interview to see what would come up. One of the results was about their alleged wedding that had been called off.

“So, what’s happening with the wedding?” Hoda asked.

“Oh, that’s a really good question,” the 51-year-old said while laughing.

“Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Daly stated that the celebrity couple is often talked about in the tabloids, mentioning that he sees headlines about the duo’s relationship when “at the market.” The 47-year-old admitted that he takes pictures and sends them to Shelton.

“The stuff that they write about you guys is unbelievable,” Daly remarked.

Mistaking Stefani and Shelton as a married couple is nothing new for the pair. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dua Lipa made the error in August when interviewing Stefani on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production for The Voice had to be modified.

The mom-of-three expressed it didn’t feel as weird as she thought it would, explaining that everybody felt even more grateful to be there because they were able to work.

“I think it felt a little bit more, like the reality part of it, felt even more real because there wasn’t a lot of people around. It felt like it was just us, so you didn’t feel the audience or the cameras or anything. It felt just super natural.”

Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of the ’90s punk-ska band No Doubt. Earlier this month, their iconic breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, celebrated its 25th anniversary on October 10.

Stefani explained she didn’t even know she could write songs when creating the album and that it helped discover her purpose. She added that she is grateful for its success as it put her on the map.

During the build-up to the anniversary, fans had been wondering whether Stefani will be reuniting with her bandmates. However, guitarist Tom Dumont put the rumors to rest and insisted that it is unlikely that a reunion will happen, despite him wanting to do one more tour.