Devin Brugman Flaunts Flat Tummy & Killer Curves In Little Black Two-Piece

Devin Brugman has proven once again that she is the perfect model for her co-founded swimwear brand, Monday Swimwear. The influencer started off her week with an Instagram post in which she rocked a tiny black two-piece from the brand’s collection and sipped on an icy beverage. Her barely-there bikini left almost nothing to the imagination and put her best assets on display.

Devin’s ensemble featured a criss-cross halter neck top with bandeau cups. The tight-fitting material squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, while the curvature of the cups exposed a bit of her underboob. The top cut off just below her bust, so her toned tummy was on show.

Devin paired the top with a matching high-cut thong. The front of the swim bottom rested low on her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The babe’s shapely thighs and booty were perfectly framed.

Devin completed the look with a small gray and black designer shoulder bag, a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of brown sunglasses. She styled her brunette locks in a loose and messy ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The photos, which were geotagged as Soho Beach House, showed Devin standing in front of a bare white wall with raised stripes. In the first shot, she posed at an angle with one knee bent and her back arched in a way that emphasized her curvy figure. She flexed her ab muscles played with her hair as she gazed off-camera. In one hand, she held what looked to be a black coverup at her side.

The second snap was a close-up of Devin’s torso as she faced the camera with her drink in hand. Finally, the third photo captured her lean pin bent once more and her round booty out. She peered over her shoulder and flashed a huge smile.

The post received more than 11,000 likes and just over 80 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fanbase. Many people expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking like a snackkk,” one fan wrote.

“OMG you are a dream!!” another user added.

“You’re suuuuch a babe,” a third follower penned with flame emoji.

“Now it’s gonna be a great Monday, thanks for blessing us Dev,” a fourth follower wrote.

