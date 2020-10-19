Demi Rose Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Red Dress With Plunging Neckline & Thigh-High Slits

Model Demi Rose Mawby looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty shared a series of photos that saw her rocking an elegant, formfitting red dress with a plunging neckline and two thigh-high slits.

Demi’s dress was a maxi style, and it highlighted her fabulous figure. The deep-cut neckline put her ample chest on display. It also had ruched seams on the sides that accentuated her trim waistline. The number was sleeveless, and it was adorned with an array of sheer, wide ruffles that gave it a feminine vibe. Ruffles ran along the edges of the sleeves and down the neckline. Another ruffle went down the center front of the garment and along the edges of the slits.

Demi’s update consisted of three photos which captured her outside barefoot standing on a wooden walkway near a swimming pool. A tall palm tree was visible on one side of the frame. The colors in the background were muted, making the color of the gown pop.

The pictures were all similar in that they featured all of Demi’s body as she faced the camera striking sexy poses. All of the snaps also highlighted her curvy hips. Wind caught her wavy, waist-length hair as well as the bottom front of the frock, creating a dreamy mood.

In the first frame, the popular influencer gazed at the lens while she held her hands in her hair. With one knee bent, she accentuated her hourglass figure.

The second and third slides captured Demi looking downward with her hands in her hair while the ends of her locks blew in the wind. The wind also caught the ruffles, adding a softness to the pictures.

In the post’s caption, Demi announced that she was a brand ambassador for fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, teasing upcoming projects with the online retailer.

More than 600 admirers left comments, with most of them raving over how sexy Demi looked in the images.

“Oh my goodness gracious babe,” quipped one follower.

“Yes you are a pretty little thing,” a second Instagram user added.

“You look absolutely awesome in red,” wrote a third fan.

“Congrats. Very nice picture and beautiful lady,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Dozens of fans seemed to be at a loss for words, leaving a variety of emoji ranging from hearts to flame emoji.

Demi is known by her fans for flaunting her curves in tight — and sometimes revealing — outfits. Last month, she uploaded a snap that saw her wearing a skintight mustard-colored dress that showcased her massive cleavage.