WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Become ‘Massive Babyface’

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Lana is reportedly set to receive a “major babyface” push on Monday Night Raw.

It was previously speculated that the decision to put the superstar through tables in recent weeks was management’s way of trying to bury her on television. As The Inquisitr previously documented, her husband Miro’s decision to join AEW and criticize WWE and Vince McMahon reportedly made officials want to punish the “Ravishing Russia.”

However, the latest report stated that they have another plan in mind for her. The table segments were reportedly carried out to garner sympathy for Lana and build her up as an underdog. On last week’s show, she won a Battle Royale match for a shot at Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship, overcoming the odds after crashing through the wood.

It’s also worth noting that she eliminated Natalya, a heel, at the end to earn the title opportunity on this week’s episode. This booking decision had babyface connotations.

Lana was also put through tables by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, both of whom are also heels on the red brand’s weekly show. The antagonists attacking her opens the door for future rivalries between them and the “Ravishing Russian” as well.

According to the Ringside News article, the company might see money in Lana. She has a large TikTok following and huge social media presence, so it’s clear that she has her supporters out there. She has also been presented as a heel for the majority of her WWE career, so a face persona might be a refreshing change of pace.

The report also pointed out that Lana burst into tears during a recent promo that she uploaded to social media. The purpose behind the segment was to shine a light on how mean Asuka supposedly is, presumably to gain more sympathy for Lana and turn some of her fans against the Japanese performer.

Lana’s social media antics have resulted in some praise for her lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared videos of herself preparing for her bout against the Women’s Champion, and they were well received by many of her followers.

In one video, she kicked through a piece of wood with her opponent’s name on it. In another, she drank raw eggs with Liv Morgan. The clips portrayed Lana at her most entertaining and she’s heading into tonight’s showdown with some momentum as a result.