Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mocks Trump’s Dancing, Comparing His Moves To The ‘Elaine’ Dance

Seinfeld stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander have taken to Twitter, comparing Trump’s dancing to the infamously awful “Elaine dance.”

After a video of President Donald Trump dancing at a rally went viral, his awkward movements were widely mocked on social media, as The Hollywood Reporter recorded. His rallies have also drawn criticism for not implementing sufficient measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and inciting anger against public figures like Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnapping plot earlier this month.

Numerous users noted that he reminded them of the character Elaine Benes in the Seinfeld episode “The Little Kicks”, which features a running joke about no one having the heart to tell her how awful she is at dancing. As the character George Costanza observed, her style was more like a “full-body dry heave” set to music.

Actor Jason Alexander, who played George on the 90s sitcom, soon joined in and made the comparison.

“The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD’s famous I can’t dance for shit moves. Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves,” the actor joked on Twitter, commenting on a video shared by former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Not long after, Louis-Dreyfus also posted a Tweet about the “stolen” moves, accusing him of copying her iconic physical comedy and giving a shout out to the First Lady.

“First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

Louis-Dreyfus has previously compared Trump to the fictional character she plays on the political satire Veep.

“He’s actually worse than a fictional president with a team of professional writers working 24/7 to make her as bad as possible,” she said at a fundraiser in August, observing that he had achieved less for the environment over four years than her fictional counterpart did in a comedic plot about using recycled cutlery.

The actress, who won six consecutive Emmys for her Veep role, also referenced a past joke made by Biden where he said that he would pick her to run the country. Louis-Dreyfus said that she was of course “flattered,” but that it wasn’t possible.

“This is America. We can’t make a totally unqualified, ill-equipped TV personality vice president. No, no, in this country we make him president,” she quipped.

On October 15, Louis-Dreyfus and Larry David, who co-created Seinfeld, teamed up to raise over $250,000 for 40 state legislative candidates on Act Blue, the Democrat party’s online fundraising platform.