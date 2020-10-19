Andrea Garcia Gives Fans A Peek At Her Underboob While Posing In Her Car

Andrea offered her followers some car advice in the caption.

Andrea Garcia put all of her enviable curves on full display for her most recent Instagram upload. The Venezuelan model thrilled her 1.8 million followers when she let it all hang out in a revealing outfit as she promoted a car accessory company.

Andrea wore a bit more clothing than usual in the snap, but still managed to take the casual look over the top by exposing a ton of skin.

She rocked a barely-there top that included a square neckline to flash her colossal cleavage. The shirt was sleeveless and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment was also cropped to expose her underboob, as it boasted thin straps that wrapped around her flat tummy.

She teamed the top with a pair of light-colored jeans. The denim featured distressed patches up and down the legs and large holes over her knees. The pants clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her booty and legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers.

Andrea sat behind the wheel of a white car. The door was open as she placed both of her feet outside of the vehicle for the shot. She arched her back and bent her knees while shifting her weight to the side. She placed one arm over the headrest while the other hid behind the steering wheel. The dash lights were illuminated as the light shined over the tan leather interior.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Andrea’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. The photo collected more than 54,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 700 messages.

“Wow what a beautiful girl between her and the truck I choose her a thousand times,” one follower wrote.

“There are no words to describe the beauty of you princess,” remarked another.

“You are so freaking sexy! Thank you for sharing,” a third user gushed.

“Wow Baby, You Look So Cute,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her voluptuous bod in her online uploads. She’s been seen sporting racy bathing suits, teeny tops, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a pair of black booty shorts and a daring cropped shirt.