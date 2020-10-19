‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Bash Clare Crawley’s Naked Group Dodgeball Date

Fans of the ABC franchise think Clare's racy demand on a group date is a 'double standard.'

Fans of The Bachelorette are not happy with a teaser for an upcoming group date on the ABC dating show.

In a teaser shared to the official Bachelorette Instagram page, host Chris Harrison announced Clare’s “Extreme Dodgeball Bash” as the theme for a group date.

While the game sounded simple enough, that’s when Clare upped the ante by announcing that she thought they should play “strip” dodgeball. Harrison then informed the shocked group of suitors that the tournament would be over when the losing team had “nothing on.”

“Yeah,” Clare added. “This is my game, these are my rules.”

Footage was then shown of Clare directing the losing guys to take off their shirts, then shorts, before the clip cut off.

In the comments section to the post of the teaser, some viewers were outraged by what they saw as a “double standard” on the rose-filled reality series, which switches off between male and female leads each season. Commenters called the game “gross” as they lashed out at producers for having the guys strip down.

“This show would be canceled if the Bachelor asked female contestants to play strip anything,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m sorry but this is so weird…why do they have be naked?” another asked.

“Exploitive and just wrong. You are desperate for ratings I guess,” a third commenter chimed in.

Other viewers were outraged by the fact that Clare reportedly fell in love with one of her suitors, Dale Moss, as soon as he got out of the limo at the La Quinta Resort & Club, where the series filmed earlier this year. Critics questioned why The Bachelorette star would want to see other naked guys if she was so in love with Dale.

“Cmon,” one viewer wrote. “Don’t ask these men to strip when it’s clear she’s all in on another guy. Who okayed this?!”

Others blamed Clare as they noted that men have insecurities and standards as well as women and that as the “oldest” Bachelorette in the show’s history, Clare should know that the strip-down was a “rude” request. Several commenters said this date requirement took things too far and threatened to quit watching The Bachelorette all together.

Longtime fans of the ABC reality franchise know that during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor — where Clare in the runner-up slot — some of the women stripped down for charity during a photoshoot for a puppy rescue. But because the ladies’ varying states of undress were voluntary that season, it wasn’t quite the same as Clare’s on-demand naked dodgeball that now has some viewers up in arms.