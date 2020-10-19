Barbie Blank Flaunts Her Long Legs In Black Satin Panties While Showcasing Her Glam Room

Barbie also wore a lace bra.

WWE star Barbie Blank wanted to show off her glam room in a stunning new photo. However, her over 1.2 million Instagram followers couldn’t seem to take their eyes off of her her insane curves.

Barbie gushed over the brand new addition to her home as bright vanity lights gleamed off her body and complemented her tanned skin.

The model opted for a black lingerie set in the snap, rocking a pair of ultra-sexy satin panties in the process. The garment fit snugly around her slender waist and were cut high over her curvy hips as they gave fans a look at her long and lean legs.

She added a matching lace bra to the ensemble. The lingerie included frilly trim and a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The thin straps of the bra also put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

Behind her, a mirror allowed her followers to sneak a peek at her round booty and muscular back. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Barbie posed with her booty propped up on the white vanity table. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee while resting a hand behind her for balance. Her back was arched and her head tilted as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. A hardwood floor and full-length mirror could also be seen behind her. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over one shoulder.

Barbie’s followers wasted no time showing the post some love. The photo garnered more than 37,000 likes within the first 20 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 330 messages.

“Wow lovely babe,” one follower stated.

“Hey beauty fades but yours won’t,” declared another.

“You’re very gorgeous Barb,” a third comment read.

“Gosh I’m so in love with my all time favorite diva,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbie recently piqued the interest of her supporters when she opted for a gray underwear set in bed. To date, that post has reeled in more than 49,000 likes and over 600 comments.