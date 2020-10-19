Madison Woolley Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy Black Swimsuit

Madison Woolley wowed her 552,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update today in which she showed off her killer assets. The brand-new snapshot showed the Aussie model rocking a black swimsuit that displayed a generous amount of skin as she spent a sunny day at the beach.

In the update, Madison wore a sexy black monokini. The garmented boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which delighted some fans. The sides were pretty low-cut, and it displayed plenty of skin, as well as a hint of her sideboob. The strapless design highlighted her slim arms.

The back part also did not have a lot of coverage, and the thong feature perfectly flaunted her perky booty. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her slender hips.

In the pic, Madison was snapped enjoying the warm sunshine at a beach in Sydney, as per the geotag. She lay on her front on a white towel with her knees bent and legs crossed. The babe propped herself up and used both of her arms on the flat surface. She looked at the camera in front of her with a sultry gaze and a slight smile. Her flawlessly sun-kissed skin appeared glowing under the sun.

Stunning views of the ocean and the bright blue sky filled with clouds comprised her background.

The internet personality parted her blond hair in the center and left her locks down, hanging over her shoulder and back. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings, a ring, and a watch.

Madison paired the photo with a short caption about being a “good” person. She also shared that her monokini came from a brand called Myraswim. She tagged the online shop’s Instagram page in the picture.

As usual, her admirers loved the new share. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the post racked up more than 17,200 likes and over 200 comments. Many of her eager admirers took to the comments section and wrote compliments and adoring messages. Most of them told her she looked sexy and beautiful.

“You look extremely good. I thought bikinis are the sexiest, but even a one-piece swimsuit can be just as hot. More so when you are the one wearing it,” a fan commented.

“I am obsessed with your looks. I have been, ever since I followed your page two years ago. I have been drawn to your beauty,” wrote another admirer.

“Wow! You are hands-down one of the most beautiful women I have seen. I love seeing your posts each day,” added a third follower.