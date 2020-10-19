Alexa Collins Sips On Mezcal By The Pool, Flaunts Curves In Fringe Crop Top & Miniskirt

Alexa Collins just returned from a trip to Tulum this week, and she’s already making a splash back in Miami, Florida. The model shared a photo on her Instagram feed on Monday morning in which she rocked a skimpy crop top and miniskirt while posing with a bottle of mezcal. In the caption, she wrote that she’d drink the alcohol while lounging poolside.

Alexa’s look included a white and orange halter top with fringe detailing beneath the triangle-shaped cups. The shirt’s plunging neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. Additionally, the back was mostly open with just a single string wrapped around her bust, so her sideboob was on show.

The fringe gently brushed against the babe’s tiny waist, so her flat tummy was still mostly visible. She paired the shirt with a plain white wrap skirt that came up to her belly button and hugged her famous curves. The bottom of the piece had a tiered, ruffled edge that cut off at the very top of her thighs.

Alexa finished the outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a tan-colored floppy hat over her straight blond locks.

The snap showed the influencer standing in front of a small garden filled with vibrant bushes, trees, and a tall white fence. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun bounced off Alexa’s glowing skin. She stood with one knee slightly bent and her booty popped as she arched her back to define her hourglass figure. In one hand, the babe held the jug of mezcal, while in the other she held up a small glass. She tilted her head and stared off into the distance with a huge smile.

The post received more than 7,100 likes and nearly 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with Alexa’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her in compliments.

“You are the queen of my heart!” one fan wrote with pink hearts.

“The goddess!!” another user added.

“What a perfect woman,” a third fan penned.

“Your beauty making Monday better for everyone,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many people simply expressed admiration for the model using various emoji.

Alexa’s fans couldn’t get enough of her vacation in Mexico, since she shared a ton of content from the getaway on her feed. In one post, she rocked a thong cut-out one-piece in black, which did nothing but favors for her assets.