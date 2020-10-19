Gabby Allen Goes Braless Under Open Shirt While Sporting Skimpy Panties

British fitness model Gabby Allen put on a flirty display in her latest Instagram update. The blond beauty took to the photo-sharing site to show off her fabulous figure while going braless under an open shirt while sporting a pair of skimpy panties.

Gabby’s update was geotagged in London, England. It consisted of two mirror selfies that saw her posing in a room. A round, pink ottoman was off to one side of the frame and a dresser was situated against a wall behind her.

The popular influencer’s shirt was a blue plaid number, and it looked soft and comfortable. She wore it unbuttoned, giving the snap a flirty vibe.

The blond beauty seemed to be wearing different panties in each shot. One was a lacy light blue and the others were a bright green with a low front and high-cut legs.

Gabby also sported a pair of white ankle socks with two green stripes along the tops. The words “leave me alone” were also printed in green letters on the sides.

In the first frame, Gabby sat on the floor while she smiled for the lens. She leaned back on one hand while the front of her shirt fell open, exposing her bare chest. One of her legs was folded beneath her. Her other leg was in front of her with her knee slightly bent, showing off her shapely calf and the back of her bare thigh. Her long blond locks were brushed over to one side and a few strands fell over one of her shoulders.

Gabby stood up in the second picture and cocked one hip to the side and one toe pointed, flaunting her curvy hips and shapely pins. The pose also flashed a bit of her cleavage as she held the phone up to snap the photo.

In the post’s caption, Gabby left a playful remark about the message on her socks.

Gabby’s adoring followers had nothing but good thing to say about her casual sexy look.

“What a stunning body you have Gabby. And as for your incredible beautiful legs. Just WOW,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Oh wow!! You look insane,” commented a second admirer, adding flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking good,” a third fan added.

“You are super hot wowwww!” a fourth fan added along with a red heart emoji.

Just a few days ago, Gabby shared another selfie that gave her fans an even better look at her sculpted physique — especially her chiseled abs. The picture saw her modeling a black workout bra and and panties along with a pair of checkered socks.