Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Her Busty Chest In A Red Polka-Dot Bikini At Sunset

Kelsie Jean revealed that she's living an 'endless summer' in the caption.

Kelsie Jean Smeby left little to the imagination as she showed off her incredible body in a steamy Instagram snap that rivaled the gorgeous sunset behind her. The model delighted her 759,000 followers by revealing yet another look depicting her endless summer vibes.

The Italian smokeshow did little to hide her sun kissed skin in the shot as she competed for attention with the breathtaking view that surrounded her.

Kelsie sported a teeny red bikini that boasted a small white polka-dot pattern. The top featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders, while the garment struggled to cover her bare chest underneath. The model’s abundant cleavage and sideboob were easily spotted in the snap.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvaceous hips and clung tightly to her slender waist. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the shot. Kelsie accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Kelsie stood in front of a crystal clear blue ocean as the red, yellow, and orange colors of the sunset illuminated her bronzed skin. She grabbed at the railing next her and arched her back while closing her eyes and tilted her head back, as if to soak in the serenity of the moment. She geotagged her location as Cinnamon Velifushi in The Maldives.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back.

Kelsie’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“This is So beautiful!!!” one follower declared.

“Omg I love the view,” gushed another.

“This is a painting,” a third user wrote.

“That place is amazing,” a fourth person commented.

Kelsie doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her impressive physique in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy pale pink bikini. She added a white long-sleeved button up shirt over top, which she allowed to fall off her shoulders. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.