Tess Holliday Gives Fans A View From Behind In Bra Top & Leggings

Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The model is currently a celebrity ambassador for Kate Hudson’s fashion brand Fabletics and uses the social media platform to show off their comfy clothing.

The 35-year-old stunned in a white bra top that featured wide straps that went around her neck. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with red high-waisted leggings that covered her midriff. Holliday completed her look with white lace-up trainers while showing off the tattoos inked down both her arms. One tattoo in particular that stood out was the portrait of country music icon Dolly Parton on her right arm. Holliday styled her long wavy dark hair in a high ponytail for the occasion.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. Holliday flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens while resting one foot on tiptoes. She was snapped on the pavement in front of a clear blue sky and appeared to be living her best life.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Holliday wore a black face mask with a multicolored pattern in the next slide. She posed in front of a green bush and placed one hand on her hip.

The successful businesswoman geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting her social media audience know where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 20 hours, Holliday’s post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I’m actually wearing this outfit today. I love how comfortable and pretty their leggings are. Plus I feel stylish in every outfit,” one user wrote.

“Red is literally your colour,” another person shared.

“Putting the Fab in Fabletics, as always!” remarked a third fan.

“VERY NICE PICTURES. RED LOOKS AMAZING ON YOU,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding multiple red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Holliday informed her followers that she had partnered with The Trevor Project on her Eff Your Beauty Standards capsule to help raise money for the work they do for the LGBTQIA youth. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the influencer reminded her fans that she is gay in honor of National Coming Out Day and stated that being queer has “truly saved” her life.