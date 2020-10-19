Kelly Clarkson Reveals Trim Figure In Leather Leggings While Calling Out Blake Shelton

Kelly revealed her sassy side on her talk show.

Kelly Clarkson flaunted her jaw dropping curves on her daytime talk show as she put Blake Shelton in his place. The mom of two welcomed her fellow The Voice coach onto her eponymous series this week and sizzled in a pair of black leather-look leggings as they traded playful banter.

In a clip posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram on October 19, Kelly wowed in her skintight bottoms and playfully stuck her leg out to give a better look at her trim figure. The mom of one paired the slinky pants with a black top and chunky waist belt that highlighted her slim waist.

She accessorized with gold necklaces, large gold hoop earrings, and a long, leopard print cardigan.

The ensemble was the perfect look for the “I Dare You” singer, as she showed off her sassy side during the interview.

Kelly quizzed the country music star on who he thought was “the biggest threat” on the NBC series, her, Gwen Stefani, or John Legend.

“Is that a serious question?” the Honey Bee singer asked.

Kelly confirmed it was and admitted she knew who she considered to be her biggest competition.

“I don’t think there’s really been a threat…” Blake responded, as Kelly interrupted him.

“I’ve beat you three times,” the mom of three pointed out with a laugh.

“But you realize that The Voice is my show,” Blake, who’s the only coach to appear on every season, said.

“So why can’t you win?,” Kelly sassily clapped back.

“Just like anything, I can’t win every single time,” he responded, joking that he writes the scripts every year and decides if he’ll let someone else win that season for the sake of “diversity.”

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the duo.

“I love Blake he’s hilarious,” one Instagram user commented.

“You both made my morning,” another comment read.

“Y’all are amazing!!!! Get Em Girl!” a third person said with a sideways crying laughing emoji.

Kelly and Blake will be back on screen together when The Voice Season 19 debuts tonight (October 19) on NBC. The coaches have been back together for several weeks to film new episodes, with the former bonding with the latter’s girlfriend over their divorces.

Kelly and Gwen recently got candid about how they’d grown closer because of their high profile splits as the “Used To Love You” hitmaker revealed she’d encouraged her co-star to put her feelings into her music. The “Because of You” singer is in the process of divorcing Brandon Blackstock while Gwen was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016.