Corrie Yee Flashes Some Skin In Powder Blue Lingerie While Showing Some Love For Miami

Corrie looked away from the camera in the sultry shot.

Stunning model Corrie Yee showed some love for the city of Miami with a revealing new photo as she showed some skin in front of her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Corrie has become known for rocking racy ensembles in her uploads, and her latest shot was no exception as she showed off her insane curves with a brand new snap that showcased nearly all of her body and featured the perfect lighting to illuminate her glowing skin.

Corrie opted for a powder blue lace lingerie set. The bra boasted a sweetheart neckline that could hardly contain her massive cleavage. The sheer garment did little to cover the model’s chest, and also gave fans a peek at her toned arms in the process.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvy hips and featured a frilly detail at the side. The underwear wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Corrie’s flat tummy and killer abs were also in full view. A hint of her tattoo could also be seen.

Corrie posed with one leg in front of the other and her hip pushed out for the shot. She placed one hand at her side as the other rested in front of her. She pulled her shoulders back and looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a white screen could be seen as light streamed through the material.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. The locks were perfectly placed over both of her shoulders.

In the caption, Corrie revealed that she couldn’t wait to return to Miami, and teased that whatever happens in the party city stays there.

Her followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the sexy shot, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 240 comments during that time.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” one fan stated.

“Hot beauty,” another wrote.

“Love it you are to cute,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely stunning beautiful gorgeous,” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bold red bikini on the beach.