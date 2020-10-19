Dua Lipa Bends Over In Tight Neon Green Tracksuit While Sporting Pigtails

Singer Dua Lipa has been having quite the time in London this week, as the 25-year-old shared a series of snapshots to her Instagram page Monday morning. The “New Rules” singer shared seven photos and two videos in her new post, two images of which showed her donning a neon green tracksuit that was quite clingy.

The first image featured Dua bending over at the waist while holding herself up with her hands on her knees. The zip-up top was zipped down quite a bit and left a deep v-neck as she bent over. She wore a simple understated necklace and puckered her lips to the camera. Also a part of the ensemble was neon-green framed sunglasses and a black knit ski cap. Dua opted for braided pigtails that hung down both sides of her face. She posted in front of a closed terrace door that featured a stunning cityscape backdrop, assumed to be London.

In a different pic, she wore the same sexy tracksuit but this time she was standing straight up. Dua was all smiles in the photo grinning from ear to ear and this time bared her tiny midriff. She stood near a velvet chair with a shaggy white pillow and a modern-looking light fixture.

A separate photo in the series was a night shot of London, while another was a meme where she noted she had a lack of sleep. A different image in the group was of the clothing designer having her hair and makeup done for an unknown project. Her dark locks were pinned back around her hairline while she sported a purple and white sweater while someone out of sight used a curling wand on her tresses.

In one of the videos Dua shared, she showed off her new manicure that had orange tips adorned with flowers painted on delicately. The manicure looked professional as she flashed her nails with several impressive rings on different fingers. Dua wore a furry leopard print bucket hat in the video with yellow-tinted sunglasses. A different pic put her manicure on full display, letting her 53.7 million followers get all the details on the impressive paint job. The close up showed the flowers were painted yellow with orange centers.

The final video Dua added was of her hiding behind a small brown puppy who she held up and swayed along to the beat of a rap song playing in the background. The last picture in the set was of Dua snuggling on a couch with friend Ella Jenkin.

In under an hour, the slew of photos brought in over 400,000 likes and 1,600 comments.