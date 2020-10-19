Kate Bock Works It For The Camera In A Sexy, Ribbed Bikini

Kate Bock added the heat to her Instagram page on October 18 by sharing a bikini-clad shot that quickly earned the attention of her 729,000 fans. The sizzling throwback post included one photo and one video.

In the first upload, the model was lounging on a white towel, soaking up some rays. A geotag indicated that she was in Soori Bali, a luxury hotel in Indonesia. The model shared with her audience that she took part in a Sports Illustrated shoot there and it was “the absolute dream.” She was lying on her back, using one hand to shield her eyes from the sun and the opposite to snap the selfie. She shot a sultry stare into the camera, pursing her lips and turning her head slightly to the side.

Bock sizzled in a burnt-orange bikini that complemented her bronze complexion. The garment had ribbed fabric, giving it a sexy and seductive vibe. On her upper half, she sported a balconette style top that showed her toned arms and shoulders. In had thick straps that were snug on her neck and rib cage, and its scooping neckline offered a generous tease of cleavage. The piece also appeared to have an underwire bottom, helping to further enhance her voluptuous assets.

The lower half of the swimwear was just as sexy and was made of the same bold fabric. It had a stringy waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The high design also exposed a tease of Bock’s slender thighs. The front of the piece rode a few inches below Bock’s bellybutton, treating her loyal audience to a view of her toned abs.

Bock wore her long, blond locks down and over one side of her shoulder. She also added several accessories to the racy look, including a set of gold bangles on her wrist and a few layered necklaces to match.

The video included a short clip of the Bali landscape, which included a pool, plenty of lounge furniture, and a great view of the ocean. In her caption, Bock told her fans that she was “missing days like this,” and they seemed more than thrilled with the skin-baring display. The post has accrued more than 15,000 likes and 120 comments in under 24 hours. Most applauded Bock’s bombshell body while a few more raved over the tropical landscape.

“Kate are perfect. This color suits you so much,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg……jump too the water please. Sunday and sunshine and you in a swimsuit yes,” a second exclaimed.

“Beautiful! Where are your turquoise necklaces from? Live your health and wellness philosophy!” one more asked.

Another Instagrammer told Bock that she was “perfect.”