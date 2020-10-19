Pamela Anderson, 53, Is Topless And Wears A Feather Boa In Park Bench Pic

Pamela Anderson, 53, was topless and wore a feather boa in an image taken atop a park bench. The former Playboy Playmate shared the photograph with her 1.1 million followers, who have hit the “like” button over 10,000 times thus far to show their appreciation for the sultry black-and-white photo. Two wooden slats were seen behind her. She lay stomach side down atop the seat. A white towel was bunched up in front of Pamela. Low-lying bushes were visible underneath the seating area in the distance.

Behind the actress, a clear, cloudless sky was visible. Two palm trees were on either side of the photograph.

She appeared to be topless save for the fluffy, feathered accessory that was strategically wrapped across her breasts. Her back was bare. The snap cut off just at the small of the actress’s lower back.

Pamela’s eyes were closed. The left side of her face was seen in the profile shot. Her head was tilted backward and her right hand was placed atop her face. Her shoulders appeared to be tanned in the image. Pamela’s blond hair was worn in soft waves that framed her silhouette. Its length fell down her shoulders and ended at her rib cage.

She hashtagged the pic as being taken in California. In the caption of the photograph, Pamela spoke about being in the park and the activities she liked to partake in when visiting the public area. As per many of her other statements, her words flowed somewhat like a poem. The model is known for citing famous people in her published statements via captions that are appropriate to the attached photo, such as legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini in a post seen here.

The former Baywatch star enjoys posting monochromatic images to her Instagram account. The majority of her photographs are taken in this tone. Comments were turned off this particular post. Pamela stated in her Instagram bio that unless she followed a particular person, their statements would not be posted.

Almost one week earlier, Pamela uploaded a stunning pic where she sat in a white lace dress with her legs spread apart, as reported by The Inquisitr. In that share, Pamela was in a contemplative pose. Her eyes were closed and her head was tilted upward in the artfully constructed photo where she sat on what appeared to be a low stool while part of her dress fell between her legs.