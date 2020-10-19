Sarah Michelle Gellar & Shannen Doherty Rock Dark Bathing Suits On An Inflatable Bull

Sarah Michelle & Shannen looked defeated by the pool toy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty delighted their fans with a hilarious Instagram snapshot of their troubles in the swimming pool over the weekend. The actresses looked gorgeous, yet defeated, in the comical photo.

In the shot, both Sarah Michelle and Shannen wore dark one-piece bathing suits. Sarah opted for a navy blue one-shoulder suit that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders, and accentuated her killer legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of dark sunglasses on her face.

Shannen opted for a strapless black swimsuit. Her garment wrapped tightly around her chest and showcased her toned arms and long legs as well.

The two women appeared to be soaking up some sun in the photo when things went wrong. The pair posed on a huge inflatable pool float with a large bull in the middle. Sarah fell off the bull to one side and had both of her feet hanging over the edge and her hands in the air with a surprised expression on her face.

Shannen had one leg under the float and the other draped over it as she placed a hand on the inflatable animal’s back and the other was placed over her head while sported a stunned look.

While Sarah opted to pull her long, blond hair back into a sleek bun behind her head, Shannen decided to let her long, dark locks hang loose.

Both actresses shared the photo on social media. Sarah’s over 3.3 million followers clicked the like button on the post more than 78,000 times while leaving over 500 comments within the first 17 hours after it was published to her feed.

Meanwhile, Shannen’s over 1.8 million followers left more than 520 comments during that time, while giving the pic more than 57,000 likes.

“Ride the bull she said. It’s fun she said,” Shannen wrote in the caption of her upload.

Of course, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star’s fans also had a lot to say about the funny snap

“You guys are my fav I wish you’d have done a charmed buffy cross over,” one fan wrote.

“I honestly believe that @sarahmichellegellar and @theshando should have a reality show. It would be the only reality show I would watch,” another stated.

“You are so natural! what a funny pic and a great friendship of you two,” a third user gushed.

“Why aren’t you two on a sitcom together!?!” a fourth person commented.

