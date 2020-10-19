Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Tiny Pink Shorts & A Matching Cropped Sweater

Blond bombshell Tahlia Skaines thrilled her 554,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her flawless figure. The photo was taken while she was on a weekend getaway, as she mentioned in the caption, and she stood outside in front of what looked like a cozy cafe or store of some sort. A large terracotta pot with a plant in it was positioned right beside her, and a hanging plant nearby also added a burst of greenery to the space.

Tahlia stood on an expanse of concrete outside the building, but the space itself appeared to include plenty of wood details, from the flooring to the large double doors at the entrance. Tahlia showcased her curves in a set from the brand Bo and Tee, and she made sure to tag the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Her sculpted legs were on full display in a pair of pink shorts. The bottoms featured an elastic waistband that settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, and the fabric draped over her pert posterior, highlighting her curves without clinging too tightly. The hem barely grazed the bottom of her shapely rear, leaving her legs exposed.

Tahlia paired the shorts with a cropped sweater in the same soft hue. The sweater had long sleeves and a hood, and the material hugged Tahlia’s ample assets. She finished off the ensemble with pale blue sneakers and some sunglasses perched atop her nose, as well as a pair of subtle earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGhNHgRgPZT/

Her blond locks were swept back in a messy low bun, although a few strands remained loose, framing her features. She had a huge grin on her face and her gaze was focused on something in the distance. Tahlia had one foot planted on the ground and the other raised, accentuating her sexy stems.

She turned her body so that she was facing the camera in the second slide, and she showcased the ruched detailing on the front of her top. Her toned abs were on full display in the casual look.

Tahlia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 4,700 likes and 61 comments within three hours of going live.

“So pretty,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“That outfit looks great on you,” another added.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in, including a heart emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tahlia flaunted even more of her sexy physique in a smoking-hot series of snaps taken at Wategos Beach. She had her hair styled in a similar messy low bun, and showed off her curves in a skimpy white bikini. She had a blanket spread out on the sand and twisted her body into several different poses, showing off the two-piece swimsuit from multiple angles.