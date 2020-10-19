‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Tries To Calm John

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 19, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of intense moments to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) continue to try to help her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

As viewers may remember, John only recently woke up from a coma after suffering a serious medical crisis. When he opened his eyes it was clear that he wasn’t back to his former self. Instead, a hostile and easily triggered version of the usually well-mannered and even tempered private detective seemed to be emerging.

It all started with a visit from his step-daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). John got very angry and aggressive toward her, even throwing things at her during a talk they had after he came out of his coma.

It started to progress from there. John lashed out at his son, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and even his best friend, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

This week, John will be furious when he hears that his granddaughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) is claiming that Steve’s son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) raped her and got her pregnant. John’s rage will be so big that it will leave Marlena looking to find ways to calm his outbursts.

Meanwhile, Steve and his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will keep a secret from Tripp. The couple want to be able to put to rest the rape allegations, and have even suggested that Tripp take a DNA test to prove he’s not the father of Allie’s newborn son, Henry.

However, this story just now seems to be heating up and has become a real he said, she said with both sides telling very different stories. It looks like Steve and Kayla will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of the accusations.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will argue with her boyfriend, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) about his obsession with taking down Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and getting back his job as CEO of Titan Industries. Sarah will want Xander to move on, but it looks like he’ll be holding a grudge for some time.

Finally, Brady will catch Philip doing his own dirty work. Philip has already taken over control of Titan and gotten Xander fired. However, it looks like he’ll want to get even more revenge on his cousin. Brady will walk in on Philip conspiring against Xander, and likely offer some friendly advice on the matter.