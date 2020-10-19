Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A White Crop Top & Light-Wash Jeans

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 853,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot selfie captured in what looked like a large walk-in closet. Tarsha stood on an expanse of cream-colored carpet, and was in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror that created a unique backdrop for the shot. A white shelf filled to the brim with different pairs of footwear was visible to her right.

Tarsha showcased her curves in a simple yet sexy white crop top from Zara. The garment was sleeveless, showing off her arms, and ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her flat stomach on display. The pale hue of the shirt looked incredible against Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted light-wash jeans that had a few interesting embellishments. The jeans were from the brand Maniere De Voir, whose Instagram page she also made sure to tag in the image. The bottoms had some distressed detailing, including a frayed portion on her thigh and knee, and had strips of fabric hanging from her ankles and the back of her thighs. The jeans hugged her voluptuous hips and thighs, clinging to her curves before transforming into a slightly looser fit over her calves.

She finished off the look with a few accessories. She had a silver watch on one wrist, and with that hand, she held a structured Givenchy bag. She held the shorter straps while the shoulder strap hung down, showing off the versatility of the purse.

She also rocked a pair of white Nike sneakers, and the footwear choice gave the ensemble more of a casual vibe. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in glossy waves, and she held her phone in one hand, capturing the sizzling selfie. The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 10,400 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 82 comments from Tarsha’s eager audience.

“Obsessed,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“New week new goals same smoke show,” another follower added, including a duo of flame emoji in the remark.

“You look unreal girl,” a third fan chimed in.

“This outfit is everything,” another commented, loving Tarsha’s ensemble.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha thrilled her followers with another gorgeous snap. In that particular share, she was perched behind the wheel of a sleek car, and she also had her cell phone in her hand for that shot. She showcased her bombshell curves in a figure-hugging gray jumpsuit with a gold chain belt and eye-catching sneakers.