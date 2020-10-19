Melissa Riso Showcases Voluptuous Chest & Tight Abs In Tiny Striped Bikini

Model and sexy cosmetologist Melissa Riso recently spent some time in Cancun, and from the looks of it, the time away did her some good. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking fabulous while she soaked up some sun on a sandy beach. She struck a pose in a tiny black and white bikini, which did not leave much to the imagination.

Melissa rocked the stripped two-piece swimsuit, which featured classic triangle-shaped cups on the top. The bottoms had a low-rise cut and thin, white straps on the sides, which were tied into loopy bows. She sported a pair of dark sunglasses on her face and completed her beach-day look with a pair of flip-flop sandals.

Melissa’s hair was styled straight and she wore it down.

The model accessorized her skimpy outfit with a pair of stud earrings.

For a pop of color, she sported a bright pink polish on her toenails.

The popular influencer stood on a wooden walkway the lead across the beach. A couple of huts with a thatched roofs were visible in the distance and small shrubs dotted the landscape. Large umbrellas could also be seen on the other side of the shrubbery. Above, a few fluffy clouds floated in the sky.

Melissa faced the camera with her hands on her head, accentuating her hourglass shape. With one hip cocked to the side and one toe pointed, she flaunted her curvy hips and shapely legs. The stance also put her voluptuous chest and incredibly taut abs on display. She smiled as she gazed ahead while her long, dark hair blew in the wind. She seemed to be enjoying the warmth of the sun on her skin.

In the post’s caption, Melissa praised the culture and cuisine of Mexico.

Many of her fans took a moment to praise how fabulous she looked in the topical locale.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey really very very pretty bikini,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I concur. Mexico is beautiful like yourself gorgeous!” commented a second admirer, adding heart and flame emoji.

“You are gorgeous Melissa,” a third fan chimed in.

“Never. Looked. Better,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this month, Melissa gave her online audience a reason to get excited when she shared a sultry snap that featured her striking a sexy pose in bed. She was scantily clad in a set of sheer, blue lingerie that revealed plenty of skin. The post was one of her more popular updates in recent weeks, racking up more than 20,000 likes to date.