Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo And Other ‘Avengers’ Stars Unite For Joe Biden Fundraiser

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will be joining Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual event will include a Q&A and a trivia game. It will be hosted by the Russo Brothers, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The virtual fundraiser event, dubbed “Voters Assemble,” will gather the cast of the Avengers as they “unite for democracy” in hopes of drawing Marvel fans out to the polls. This marks the latest of many star-studded fundraisers supporting Biden. The cast of hit Broadway musical Hamilton took part in a town hall on October 16, and the campaign also hosted a South Asian Block Party on Zoom with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and more.

Evans, Ruffalo, Cheadle and Saldana have been particularly vocal about voting, using their social media accounts to encourage others to register and make a plan to cast their ballots.

As The Inquisitr reported, Evans — who played Captain America — even made the most of an accidental photo leak on Instagram on September 12. He attempted to use the attention he received over the slip-up to drum up some enthusiasm for the upcoming presidential election.

“Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Chris posted on his Twitter, receiving 1.2 million likes for the quick recovery.

“My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted in reply.

“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” fellow Avenger Ruffalo tweeted.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Ruffalo will also be joining Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Common and a group of teens who became activists after surviving the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting for a virtual rally and on-the-ground mobilization called Vote With Us on October 24. That event is designed to boost early voting, particularly among younger demographics and people of color.

“More than 15 million Americans turned 18 and became eligible to vote since the 2016 election. Young people and people of color make up a majority of the electorate in 2020, which gives them an incredible opportunity to set the country on a more progressive path for generations to come,” Ruffalo — who has been particularly vocal about his environmental stance and support of the Green New Deal — explained, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Cheadle, who played War Machine, has also used his social media to spread awareness about climate change and voting rights, especially encouraging everyone in his home state of Missouri to get out and participate in the upcoming election.

Voters Assemble will be available to view on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:45 p.m. Eastern. Vote Blue, the Democrat party’s online fundraising platform, will be sharing all donations between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot.