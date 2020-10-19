Josie Canseco Is A Sexy Barmaid In A Victorian Corset & Lace Gloves On Instagram

Josie Canseco made a tantalizing comeback to Instagram on October 18, sharing a sizzling photo of herself in a sexy Victorian-era corset. The Victoria’s Secret model — who is the daughter of former Playboy model Jessica Canseco and former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco — returned to the social media platform after a nearly three-week absence to offer fans a peek at her latest project, giving her audience plenty to see and loads to talk about.

The 23-year-old channeled an old-timey barmaid, putting on a provocative display as she leaned her back against the counter. She put one elbow up on the bar, raising the other hand at shoulder level as if to brush off a lock of hair. The gesture allowed her to showcase the black gloves she was wearing, which were crafted out of a see-through mesh adorned with an elegant floral lace print.

The gloves perfectly coordinated with her corset, which was a matching color and featured a delicate embroidered print reminiscent of fully-bloomed roses. The garment was embellished with a lacy, scalloped trim around the neckline and on the sides of the body. It was super low-cut and left an eyeful of cleavage on show in addition to accentuating her impossibly tiny waist.

A sparkling, stone-encrusted brooch decorated the middle of the figure-hugging piece, sporting a long ribbon that draped over the hook-and-eye closures. The detail further concentrated the gaze to Josie’s perky chest, as did the double black choker she wore around her neck.

The blond beauty appeared to only have the top half of her costume on, and was rocking black sweatpants. The photo captured her from the hip up, only showing a glimpse of her cozy bottoms. A sliver of her toned midriff was visible between the wide, elastic waistband and the corset, which elongated in the front, creating a v shape that extended over her lower body and gradually narrowed the gap between the busks.

Josie posed with her head slightly to the side and her gaze turned away from the camera. She parted her lips in a sultry expression, glancing into the distance with a drowsy stare. Her golden tresses were styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders, framing her ample décolletage.

The model shot on location, traveling to the historic Jersey Lilly bar in Montana for the eye-popping photoshoot. The scene was set in a whimsical manner and looked doused in flour, which covered the countertop, the cabinets in the background, and the vintage picture frames decorating them. Josie added an Ingomar geotag to her post, leading one follower to comment on their personal connection with the town.

“Omg Josie I grew up 2 hrs away from ingomar in small town Miles City! So crazy you’re there! Hope you’re enjoying everything eastern Montana has to offer,” the Instagrammer wrote under the photo, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Montana never looked so good,” quipped another another fan, who left a fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

The upload was a big hit with Josie’s online admirers, racking up more than 170,800 likes and 413 messages overnight. A number of fellow models took to the comments section to praise the smoking hot look, including Renee Herbert, Olga Safari, April Love Geary, Larsen Thompson, and Jessica Strother.

“[I] refuse to believe you’re human,” chimed in Scarlett Rose Leithold, leaving a pair of hot-face emoji.

“Why are you so insanely hot? You keep outdoing yourself Josie,” gushed another Instagram user.