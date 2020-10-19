Kelly Ripa Looks Unrecognizable With Pink And Blue Hair In Throwback Photos

Kelly had a dramatic hair transformation.

Kelly Ripa is best known for her blond locks, but she’s definitely experimented with her hair. The star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of throwback snaps that showed her when she rocked a short bob and tried pink and blue dyes.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted nine photos for her 2.9 million followers on October 18 which were taken in 2015. The first showed her with a blunt blond bob and heavy side part as she sat in the car with her kids wearing dark sunglasses.

She took things one step further with another selfie after she dyed the short ‘do light pink. Kelly posed in her bathroom with her left hand behind her head and shared a look at her hair stylist Ryan Trygstad drying her vibrant locks. The former All My Children actress also posted two photos of the finished product.

The final three photos revealed what happened when Kelly went electric blue.

The first was a selfie with her head in the sink before she flaunted her dramatically different ‘do from behind. The last snap showed three pots of blue dye on a counter.

The mom of three’s upload has received over 106,000 likes and 2,200-plus comments.

In the caption, Kelly joked that she “invested in 2 things” five years ago, which were tank tops and dye. She tagged her hairdresser alongside several emoji, including a rainbow and black and white hearts.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, with some admitting they thought the pictures were new until they read her caption.

“Omg I thought you chopped your hair again! Loved this length,” one person wrote, adding that they thought her current look is #GOALS.

“You should try the bob haircut again. It looks so good on you! Color is optional depending on your mood of the day,” a second said.

“Love this cut!,” another commented with a fire emoji.

“I really liked your shorter [‘do]! You should go for it again,” a fourth comment read.

Kelly’s latest social media activity came after she hit the headlines for jokingly calling out her husband Mark Consuelos on Live last week.

The star called her husband “irritating” during a chat with her co-host Ryan Seacrest because he eats what he wants and still has six-pack abs. The Riverdale actor playfully hit back via his Instagram story and revealed how well Kelly really knows him even while he’s filming in Canada.