Lauren Simpson Sports Cheetah-Print Top & Curve-Hugging Leggings For Deadlift Tutorial

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new deadlift tutorial video on popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 19, in which she flaunted her gym-honed figure in a curve-hugging outfit.

For the workout, Lauren wore a cheetah-print top with a one-shoulder strap that clung to her busty chest and left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body. The eye was drawn to her chiseled arms and a strip of toned tummy. On her lower half, Lauren sported a pair of peach leggings that rose high on her waist and contoured to the curves of her hips, backside, and muscular legs. She completed the outfit with white socks and sneakers and styled her long, platinum-blond hair in a low ponytail. Lauren accessorized with a black exercise watch on one wrist.

The workout took place in a gym setting where Lauren made use of a barbell stacked with plate weights on both sides. A rack of dumbbells and other gym equipment made up the background of the frame. The fitness trainer demonstrated both the conventional and sumo deadlift side by side to give her followers an idea of how they are both executed. In follow-up slides, Lauren explained the differences between the two moves with specific details on body position.

According to the model, the conventional deadlift requires a narrow stance and lower back engagement. Trainees should pull their shoulder blades down and elongate their arms. The move features more hip hinge, a neutral spine, and a greater range of motion for the bar to travel. The sumo version of the exercise requires a wider stance and more quad and leg drive. Trainees sit their hips lower and pull their shoulder blades down. The bar needs less range of motion to travel while the hands grip the bar inside the knees.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her fans that the most-asked questions in her Q&A box were regarding deadlifts. After once again outlining the differences between the lifts, Lauren added that preference will come down to individual biomechanics, including limb length and bone structure. She encouraged her fans to experiment with both styles and figure out what works best for them.

In the comments section of the post, Lauren’s followers thanked her for the tutorial and added their experiences and preferences regarding the lifts.

“Love this…much prefer conventional. Sumos never feel comfortable or right for me,” one Instagram user commented.

“Thanks for this!…These sorts of posts are so helpful,” another follower wrote.