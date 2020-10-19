‘Dancing With The Stars’ Performers AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke’s Surprising Confessions

They revealed how they are really feeling in an Instagram video clip.

Dancing with the Stars performers AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke made some stunning confessions in a new video clip shared with Instagram. After making it through the halfway point of this season’s competition, the pals admitted that they have learned a lot since beginning this journey alongside one another. They shared their thoughts with the show’s 1.5 million followers.

AJ and Cheryl spoke in a clip as they sat in what appeared to be a rehearsal room for the show as they worked on a Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. They are now part of an elite group of 11 remaining competitors who are vying for a mirrorball this season. They also teased their dance for next week’s episode, if they make it through tonight’s elimination.

The couple will perform a Tango, one of the ballroom’s most difficult dances due to its details including keeping a steady frame, intricate footwork, and matching your partner’s moves without stepping on their toes.

AJ admitted that he would not have made it this far in the competition without Cheryl, who replied that their partnership had been fifty-fifty thus far. He claimed that being a part of the celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars had been an amazing journey. He admitted that throughout the competition, he had learned so much about himself and Cheryl.

He said his experience had been a crazy ride of all different styles of dance that he had never attempted in his entire life.

AJ joked that he would hopefully use the moves he had learned during his and wife Rochelle’s 10 year wedding anniversary, which will occur in December of 2021. The Backstreet Boys singer explained physically he had been holding up well and revealed that in order for his body to stay healthy, Cheryl had suggested he should have some work done on his muscles as well as some chiropractic work to ensure his body stayed healthy.

Cheryl asked her partner how his mental health was and he shared that he was in a great headspace and manifesting positivity. Cheryl congratulated AJ on ten months’ sobriety.

Fans adored the intimate exchange between the partners who have now become fast friends.

“This is such an awesome duo! Team Pretty Messed Up for the mirror ball trophy!!” claimed one follower.

“Congratulations! We are very happy about all this. persistence, strength, focus, and love for you,” wrote a second fan.

“You two are the reason I’m still watching this season. CONGRATS on sobriety!!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“We Got It Goin’ On and you’ve got this! Awesome how far you have come! Voting for you once again this week,” penned a fourth viewer of the show.