Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Puts On A Flirty Fashion Show Behind Carter’s Back

Barnes) will put on a flirty fashion show for the new designer. The model pulls out all the stops for Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz), per SheKnows Soaps, as she shows off her incredible figure.

Conflict Of Interest On The Bold and the Beautiful

As far as Zoe is concerned, Zende couldn’t have arrived at a worse time. Just a few weeks ago, she was still single and could have dated anyone she wanted. But, she chose to start a relationship with the serious Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). While she appreciates Carter and everything he does for her, there’s definitely some chemistry between her and the Parisian-trained designer.

Zende is also battling his conscience. On the one hand, it appears as if he is also attracted to Zoe. On the other, he and Carter have been friends for a very long time. He would love to indulge in some playful romance with the model, but he also doesn’t want to hurt his friend. Zende knows Carter is always hurt by the women he’s with, and he doesn’t want to betray him like this.

What do you think Zoe will do? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qLlO5jP4Tk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2020

Zoe Flaunts Her Modeling Prowess

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) asked Zende to be Hope For The Future’s new designer. She wants him to bring fresh ideas to her line and informed him that he would be working closely with Zoe. It was only a matter of time before one of them crossed the line.

The Inquisitrweekly spoilers reveal that Zoe will turn up the heat when she models one of Zende’s creations for him. She seems to have no qualms about flirting with him behind her boyfriend’s back. Zoe wants to have fun and finds Zende irresistible. Will he respond to her womanly wiles?

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers also indicate that Zoe will show Zende a different side to her personality. She will sing one of her own compositions to him and share what’s really on her heart. She will show her vulnerable side and reveal one of her life dreams.

Rumor has it that Zende will be so impressed by her talent. He will vow to do something about her musical aspirations to help her further her career. He is also flattered that she chose to share this side of herself with him.

As for Zoe, she knows that she likes Zende but doesn’t know what to do about it. She’s also attracted to Carter who’s smitten with her. Recently, he even asked her to move in with her, as seen in the image above. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Carter will take their relationship to the next level when he makes love to her.