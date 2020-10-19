Chrishell Stause Prepares For Emotional Tribute To Her Late Parents On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 'Selling Sunset' hopes to make her parents 'proud' this week on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause is ready for her most emotional dance yet.

One week after her playful new Kids on the Block tribute on the celebrity ballroom competition’s 1980s theme night, the Selling Sunset star will perform a Contemporary in honor of her late parents, who both died from cancer over the past year and a half. The routine will be performed to the song “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, Chrishell posted two photos of her rehearsing for the dance with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. In the photos, the former soap actress was wearing a red leotard as Gleb held her in his arms and lifted her.

In the comments section to the post, Chrishell received support from fans and celebrity friends, including several of her DWTS co-stars.

“You look incredible out there!!!” wrote DWTS pro dancer Sasha Farber.

“Ohhhh this looks sooooo good! I can’t wait to see it!” added Cheer star Monica Aldama.

“Gooooo Chrishell!!!!” chimed in fellow DWTS contender Jeannie Mai.

Others said Chrishell’s parents are undoubtedly looking down on her with pride from above.

“Pretty sure you already made them proud, you beautiful soul,” one friend wrote.

“I’m sure they are watching you proudly every week,” another added. “I hope you feel their spirit beside you in the ballroom… as you perform what will undoubtedly be a beautiful tribute to your parents.”

And other admirers described Chrishell as “brave” and “inspiring” as she gets ready for her most emotional round in the ballroom yet.

Chrishell previously told ET Online that she knows her upcoming dance will be challenging – and not just due to the complicated choreography that she had to learn.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it,” Chrishell told the outlet.

Chrishell has had an extremely emotional year. In addition to the heartbreaking deaths of her mom and dad, the Netflix beauty went through a high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, last fall.

Chrishell has also been forced to deal with her personal heartbreaks on camera — first with Selling Sunset’s cameras rolling as her divorce drama played out, and now with the emotion of dealing with the loss of her parents as she competes on Dancing With the Stars.