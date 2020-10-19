Kali Uchis Bares All For Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Sultry Pic

Singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The talented songstress is known for her sultry pics and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent two-photo upload.

In the first shot, the 26-year-old bared all and appeared completely nude. Uchis showed off her hourglass shape while not wearing any visible garments. She accessorized herself with a gold chain necklace and dangling earrings of the same color. Uchis opted for a pair of stylish semi-sheer blue sunglasses and rocked pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish. She is a fan of body art showcased the tattoos inked on her wrist and left hand. According to Steal Her Style, Uchis has six tattoos. She wore her dark hair off her face and looked to be sporting a vintage style.

The “After The Storm” hitmaker was captured in a pool from a slightly higher angle. She covered her breasts with her left arm and raised the other above her head while holding a strawberry. Uchis pushed out her lower back and posed next to a plate filled with a variety of fruit.

In the next slide, she shared an up-close image that saw her holding a beverage in a cocktail glass. Uchis appeared to be biting down on a cherry while rocking a bold red lip. She showed off her fierce nails while being photographed side-on.

In the tags, she credited Chanel for her sunglasses, her hairstylist Tony Medina, makeup artist Alexandra French, and photographer Bucci.

Uchis left her post without a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 2 million followers. In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 412,000 likes and over 2,800 comments.

“Wishing I was that strawberry rn,” one user wrote.

“imma need this on a poster,” another person shared.

“MISS UCHIS YOU ARE SERVING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“just a normal sunday morning being hot and eating fruit nbd,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Uchis used the social media platform to post the photoshoot she did with Wonderland magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tie-up pink crop top with long sleeves. Uchis allowed the item of clothing to hang off her shoulder and paired the look with a high-waisted miniskirt of the same color but in a different shade. She wore her straight hair down with a middle part and accessorized with eye-catching sunglasses, rings, a necklace, and jeweled dangling earrings.