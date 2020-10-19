Adele Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For The First Time With Musical Guest H.E.R.

Singer and songwriter Adele will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live for the first time alongside musical guest H.E.R. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2015 and her debut as an actor in a series of sketches alongside the series core cast. This will air on October 24 and will be the third original episode since the sketch series returned to its Studio 8H home after the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down in March of this year.

Adele first appeared on the show in 2008 as a musical guest. She performed her singles “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Pavements,” both taken from her debut album, 19. She then sang during a November 2015 episode following the release of her critically acclaimed album 25.

Saturday Night Live made the announcement in an Instagram post.

Fans quickly responded to the news, thrilled that she would be returning to the stage since the close of her 2016 concert tour, which ended in June 2017.

“YES! Adele is iconic and I cannot wait for this!” penned one Instagram user.

“Fireworks in October with these two powerful women,” wrote a second viewer.

“Okay but a collab between these two would be fire,” remarked a third fan.

“This is NOT A DRILL!!!!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

Adele penned her own statement regarding her return to Saturday Night Live in an Instagram post seen here.

She explained in a lengthy caption that she was very excited and terrified about taking on this new challenge. She said this would be the first time she had ever hosted and felt that if there was ever a time for anyone to jump headfirst into the deep end with their eyes closed and hope for the best, it was during 2020.

Adele then reflected that her latest outing on SNL was during an election cycle in 2008. She claimed that broke her career in America and that doing this was a full-circle moment.

Adele closed her statement by sharing her excitement that H.E.R. would be the musical guest and told her followers that she would melt into a flaming hot mess when she performed.

This will be Adele’s first public appearance since she revealed to a fan in January that she had lost 100 pounds, reported Us Weekly. She has reportedly since lost an additional 20 pounds.

She has not released new music in five years. Adele was to have debuted a new album this year, but it was pushed back due to the pandemic. Rumor has it that the new release date is later this month, reported Showbiz 411.