Gabi DeMartino Wows Fans In White Lingerie: ‘I’m Gonna Put A Spell On You’

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new smoking hot pics of herself.

The 25-year-old stunned in a white bra that featured a floral pattern. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. DeMartino paired the ensemble with lace bottoms. To complete her look, she appeared to have put on shoes with fluffy detailing. DeMartino is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos on her ankle, ribs, hand, and wrist. She accessorized with earrings, a ring, and a pearl bracelet. DeMartino kept her fingernails short and decorated them with a coat of polish. She styled her blond and brunette hair down and sported a fringe.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured on her knees on a vintage-style chair with a stripey cushion. She placed the cushion in between her legs and gazed directly at the camera lens while raising one hand to her hair.

In the next slide, DeMartino sported a similar pose. However, she gazed down and showcased her eye makeup.

In the third and final frame, DeMartino took a pic of the Halloween-themed eyeshadow pallets she had used. The make-up had been placed next to a Dunkin’ Donuts plastic cup and false eyelashes.

In the tags, she credited ColourPop Cosmetics for the pallets.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“once again: u already won halloween chic,” one user wrote.

“I CANT HANDLE THIS OR U,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a beautiful and inspiring person Gabi. You helped me through so many things in my life. I love you so so much and just know that I am here to support you the way you support me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a navy crop top with long sleeves and a white splatter design all over. The influencer paired the attire with a high-waisted black miniskirt with fluffy detailing across the bottom. DeMartino tied half her brunette hair in a high ponytail with a black bow and left the rest down.