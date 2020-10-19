‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Flaunts Serious Curves In A Plunging Dress With Lace Up Sides

Porsha exposed her thighs in a slinky number.

Porsha Williams proved she isn’t afraid to show some skin on Instagram this weekend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star flaunted her jaw dropping curves in two photos shared on October 18 as she celebrated the success of Bravo’s Chat Room series.

The 39-year-old mom of one looked years younger than her age as she posed in a skintight white dress that exposed her hips and thighs with a corset-style lace up design to her waist. The slinky number also featured a serious plunge to flaunt her décolletage.

Porsha stood on her right leg and flashed a big smile as she held on to two giant gold balloons, a one and a zero, to celebrate that there’s 10 more episodes of Chat Room still to air. The star appears on the series alongside several her fellow Bravo celebs, Summer House‘s Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, and Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain, to share her opinions on pop culture stories.

In the caption, she thanked her 5.9 million followers for their “support” via tweets and comments alongside two kissing and a fire emoji. She also shared her gratitude for all those who tuned into the latest show, which ended a few minutes earlier.

Porsha posed in front of a glass cabinet and a collection of white branches for the first snap. She sported clear heels to reveal her white pedicure and had her dark hair down in loose waves. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

In the second, she adopted the same pose in front of a beige wall with two large vases behind her.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Girl I thought u was 10 years old,” one fan joked with a crying laughing and skull emoji.

“I need that dress,” another said.

“U are so beautiful,” a third comment read with two fire symbols.

“You look amazing,” a fourth said with a heart eye emoji.

The sizzling upload has received over 39,000 likes and 240-plus comments.

Porsha’s latest post came after she showed off her flawless body on social media over the summer. The former New Celebrity Apprentice star celebrated her 39th birthday on June 22 on a yacht where she posed in an unzipped blue patterned swimsuit alongside a girlfriend.

Porsha put her curves on display while leaning on the steps of the boat and wished herself a Happy Birthday in the caption. She went barefoot and rocked a gold tiara headband and extra large hoop earrings.