Elizabeth Hurley Gets Soaked In The Rain & Displays Busty Cleavage In Steamy Throwback

Elizabeth Hurley sent fans into a meltdown Sunday, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling throwback snap wherein she was soaking wet from being caught out in the rain. The black-and-white photo portrayed the British actress and model in a super low-cut outfit that left an eyeful of cleavage on display. The picture cut off right below the chest line, spotlighting her perky bust. Elizabeth appeared to be lounging on the ground, leaning on her elbows as she shrug her shoulders. She bent forward and turned her head to the side, gazing downward and slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression.

The stunner showed off her dripping tresses styled in messy curls that cascaded over her shoulders. Her drenched locks clung to her skin on one side, allowing the thick strap of her top to be seen. Several tousled streaks draped over her forehead, grazing the bridge of her nose and calling attention to her voluminous lashes. A few tendrils fell into her ample décolletage, further drawing the eye to the plunging neckline. Although the angle made it impossible to tell with certainty what Elizabeth was wearing, the revealing design gave fans a peek at her upper arms and shoulders.

The picture seemed snapped at nighttime, the dark backdrop mirroring the tone of Elizabeth’s attire. Heavy rainfall was the only discernable element of the background, along with what looked like specks of vegetation on the ground.

Elizabeth didn’t specify when the photo was taken, only noting that it was dated “many moons ago.” The pic was featured in Pop magazine, as indicated in the caption, which also gave credit to the the styling team that helped put the seductive look together.

The steamy upload was a big hit with Elizabeth’s fans, racking up more than 57,700 likes and 860 comments overnight. Followers had nothing but praise for the ageless beauty, dubbing the actress an “icon” and telling her she looked “ravishing.”

“Absolutely gorgeous then ans [sic] still absolutely gorgeous still, xx,” wrote one person.

“This could easily be today!” agreed another follower, who also left a string of loving emoji.

“Always have been and always will be a magnificent vision of beautiful,” gushed a third devotee.

“Sexy pic and so timeless as a black & white photo,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Elizabeth has been tantalizing her online admirers with a slew of eye-popping posts as of late. In a snapshot shared October 11, the 55-year-old exposed her toned legs, wearing nothing but a blazer in a photoshoot for You magazine.