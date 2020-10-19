Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Major Underboob In Skimpy Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente posted a new photoset to the popular social media site on Sunday, October 18, in which she teased a bit of underboob in a skimpy bikini top.

The model stunned in a white bikini that featured a U-shaped cut out in the middle of the chest and thin straps securing it across her shoulders. The top was pulled up on Yaslen’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage and rounded underboob. The eye was also drawn to her smooth, toned tummy and arms as the top left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body. Yaslen completed the outfit with a pair of light-wash jeans that rose to just below her belly button and contoured to her narrow waist and ample hips.

Yaslen accessorized with a glitzy pendant necklace and stud earrings. She wore her shoulder-length blond waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders from a side part.

The three snaps were taken in an outdoor location where Yaslen sat on a bench in front of a trimmed hedge. She was photographed from the hips up, focusing the eye on her enviable torso and pretty face.

In the first slide, the photographer captured Yaslen from the chest up as she stared directly toward the camera with her lips relaxed and slightly parted. She played with a strand of hair with one hand while letting the other arm rest at her side. The close-up view drew the eye to her cleavage. In the second photo, viewers got a glimpse of Yaslen’s abdomen and the waistband of the jeans as she placed one thumb through a belt loop. She tilted her head to the side, letting her hair fall to one shoulder, and made sure to straighten her posture.

In the final slide, Yaslen snapped a selfie, holding the camera out in front of her as she once again twirled her fingers through her hair. She maintained the same facial expression as in the previous two snaps.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen told her followers that selfies are better when their jewelry is on point. She thanked the seller behind her diamond stud earring and necklace set, David’s House of Diamonds. The model’s followers gave the photoshoot nearly 35,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day.

“An angel,” one Instagram user complimented Yaslen, adding an angel emoji and two heart-eyed smileys for emphasis.

“Holyyyy GORGEOUS!” another follower commented.