Sharna Burgess Shows Off Stunning New Look One Week After Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro shares a pic of her new hair look.

Sharna Burgess showed off a new hair look one week after her shocking elimination from Dancing With theStars.

Days after she was eliminated from ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition alongside her promising partner Jesse Metcalfe, the 35-year-old pro dancer rocked a sassy style in a photo posted to her Instagram page.

In a pic shared with her 859,000 followers, Sharna posed wearing a belly-baring, knotted “Girl Gang” tank top with pink roses on it. The Aussie beauty stood with her arms behind her head as she showed off her blonde and pink-tinted ‘do, which was curled into ringlets. Sharna usually wears her hair pin straight, so the curly ‘do was a new look for her.

In the caption to the pic, Sharna simply wrote that she curled her locks due to her quarantine “boredom.” The post, which can be seen below, was shared at about the same time the Season 27 mirrorball champion would normally be at the Dancing With the Stars studios for camera blocking ahead of Monday night’s live show.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to Sharna’s photo with heart and fire emoji as well as complimentary remarks.

“You always look great but I do love the curls!” one fan wrote.

“IT LOOKS SO GOOD you really can pull off any hairstyle,” another commenter chimed in.

“You are beautiful, whatever the hairstyle!” a third admirer added.

Others asked how she mastered the creation of the “edgy” curls, and some said the popular DWTS pro was giving off “Harley Quinn vibes.”

And others noted that while they liked Sharna’s new look, they missed the darker, dramatic tresses that she rocked for years on the TV dance-off.

“Love the curls, but love red more,” one follower wrote.

Sharna surprised fans earlier this year when she ditched the red dye to go back to her natural blonde hair color.

In an Instagram post in August, seen here, she revealed that her red hair was part of a transformation for her, but that she now has a deeper understanding of herself that includes more joy and lightness.

“I feel glow gold from within me,” she explained of her desire to go back to her lighter shade.

As for those curls, while they are a “new” look for Sharna, she did treat fans to two curly-haired looks on Dancing With the Stars’ recent ’80s Night. Just ahead of her elimination, Sharna rocked a curled and teased ‘do for a cheeky, aerobics-themed promo for the show, and she wore a mass of pink ringlets atop her heard for her Tears for Fears rango with Jesse.