Iggy Azalea Stuns In Velvet Crop Top & Joggers From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Range

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with another outfit post. The Australian rapper is no stranger to showing off her ensembles via the social media platform and wore a number from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS range for her most recent post.

The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” hitmaker stunned in a bronze crop top with no sleeves. The item of clothing appeared to be made out of velvet material and displayed her midriff. Azalea paired the ensemble with matching joggers that were loose-fitted. She styled her long straight blond hair down with a middle part. Azalea kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of polish.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was captured sitting down on a bed with large fluffy cushions. The songstress rested both her hands on the sheets behind her and crossed her right leg under the other. Azalea gazed directly at the camera lens while leaning back slightly.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star appeared to be sat on a white sofa with her arms spread out. She was snapped closer-up and pulled back the majority of her locks behind her ears.

For her caption, Azalea admitted that she was surprised to see a delivery box waiting at her door and thanked SKIMS for the items she received.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 303,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.9 million followers.

“You look gorgeous as always Queen. I love you!!!,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“So bomb I’ve been waiting to see u in sum skims,” another person shared.

“I just admire you, your music and everything that you do. You are incredibly cool, kind and cosmically beautiful. Thank you for your music, for inspiring and making everyone happy every day. With love,” remarked a third fan.

“you never fail to slay a pic,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black bandeau and high-waisted velvet joggers. Both items of clothing featured Kappa’s two-person emblem and Juicy Couture’s signature “Juicy” logo embellished in silver rhinestones. Azalea opted for a pair of black shades and showed off the multiple tattoos on her right arm.