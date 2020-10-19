Karol G Rocks Black Bikini & Corona-Print Cover Up In Beach Photo

Karol also carried a can of the Mexican beer.

Colombian singer Karol G treated her 33 million Instagram followers to a look at her fun taste in beach fashion on Sunday.

The 29-year-old “Secreto” singer stunned in a black string bikini top. The clingy garment was crafted from stretchy fabric that superbly showcased the shape of her curvaceous chest. The adjustable cups were also pulled wide apart to reveal a significant amount of cleavage.

Karol also rocked a pair of bottoms that were a low-rise style. The briefs were were mostly hidden from view by her attention-grabbing swimsuit cover-up. The garment coordinated with the can of Corona beer in her hand. However, the button-up top featured depictions of the popular Mexican lager in its iconic bottles.

Rows of Corona bottles decorated the bottom of the shirt and the edges of its baggy, elbow-length sleeves. The rest of the print was blue with a tropical floral pattern. Karol wore the cover-up with just one middle button fastened, and she allowed the left shoulder to slip down so that most of her upper arm was bared. The musician also sported a Von Dutch trucker hat that featured a leopard-print pattern and a white front patch embroidered with the fashion label’s logo. A pair of sunglasses with dark blue octagonal frames sat on top of the cap’s brim.

Karol also accessorized with a thick gold chain bracelet, chunky hoop earrings, and two chokers — one pink and one gold. Her brunette hair was styled in braided pigtails.

The “Ay, Dios Mío!” singer was photographed taking a stroll through the deep sand on a gorgeous beach that offered a view of turquoise ocean as far as the eye could see. Foamy white waves crashed on the shore behind her, and the blue sky was filled with fluffy white clouds. Karol’s caption included three emoji depicting what she was enjoying in her photo: sun, surf, and cerveza.

Karol’s seaside snapshot has amassed over 2.4 million likes since she initially shared it on her account, which is just further proof that her star continues to rise exponentially. Her talent has captured the attention of a number of American musicians, including the Jonas Brothers. As reported by The Inquisitr, the group collaborated with her on a song titled “X” earlier this summer.

However, Karol’s biggest collaboration to date is “Tusa,” which she recorded with rapper Nicki Minaj. As reported by Billboard, the smash hit’s music video officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club last month. The song is nominated for two 2020 Latin Grammy Awards in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.