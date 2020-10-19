Bru Luccas Flaunts Perfect Figure & Busty Chest In Impossibly Tiny Thong Bikini For New Video

Instagram model Bru Luccas took to the social media platform on Sunday, October 18, to post a new sexy video in which she flaunted her perfect figure in a tiny red bikini.

In the video Bru wore a dark-red string two-piece swimsuit that featured a textured material along both the top and bottoms. The top barely covered her busty chest, showing off plenty of cleavage throughout the clip. The suit was secured to her torso around the neck and rib cage. Viewers got an eyeful of Bru’s stunning upper half as the skimpy material left plenty of skin on display. The eye was drawn to her toned tummy and the smooth skin along her arms, chest, and back. The thong bottoms left her perky booty exposed and dipped low on her pelvis, showing off even more skin. Her curvy legs and hips were the highlight of her lower half.

Bru completed the look with a matching red headband tied at the top of her head. Her blond tresses cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized with a white scrunchie and went barefoot for the clip.

The video was an advertisement for popular energy drink brand Bang Energy. Bru was filmed in a desert location where she climbed rust-colored rocks and sat atop a four-wheeler. A strip of blue water could be seen in the distance.

The model began by taking a sip of the Pina Colada flavored beverage while perched on the desert rocks. The camera panned her entire body, drawing attention to her enviable figure as she pushed her chest out in front of her. Bru posed in front of the four-wheeler next and then began walking toward the camera, showing off her fit muscles as she moved. The shot cut to her walking away and giving her followers an eyeful of her peachy booty. Throughout the remainder of the clip, Bru alternated between taking more sips of the drink and posing in various positions around the vehicle.

In the caption of the post, Bru told her fans that sunshine is what makes a desert. She also tagged the brand behind the advertisement. Her fans gave the post plenty of attention, including thousands of views and a couple of hundred comments within the first day. Many showered her with compliments in their comments while others resorted to strings of emoji to express their reactions.

“Sensational,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such a hottie,” another follower commented.