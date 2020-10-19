Kaley Cuoco Rocks A White Tank Top To Give A Peek Inside Her Bedroom

'The Big Bang Theory' star revealed her toned arms while sitting on her bed.

Kaley Cuoco gave fans a peek inside her bedroom in a new video posted to Instagram over the weekend. The former The Big Bang Theory star chatted with her 6.1 million followers on Sunday, October 18, as she revealed she’d headed to Canada to quarantine for two weeks after filming in New York.

The just over five minute-long video showed Kaley sitting on her bed in a skintight white tank top that showed off her toned arms. She gave fans a life update and shared big news about her upcoming HBO sitcom The Flight Attendant as she confirmed she’ll be dropping “tons of info” about the show, which she stars in and produces, today (October 19) and tomorrow.

Kaley said she was “fine” after one week of quarantine and revealed that she’d been keeping busy with work Zoom calls and working out.

She sat on the bed, which was covered in white linen with a dark gray headboard, alongside her rescue dog Dumpy. She said the pooch had brought her “joy” as she faces another week indoors as a safety precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kaley revealed she’d headed to Canada for an upcoming role. She said she’d be shooting for around two weeks on the project The Man From Toronto once she was free to head outside, but added that she was “excited” to return home to Los Angeles in November after several weeks away.

The actress showed off her natural beauty with her long blond hair up into a messy bun. She accessorized with several gold necklaces.

The former 8 Simple Rules star sat in front of white walls and a matching door with two pieces of framed artwork on the wall. She chatted about how proud she was of her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, who’s currently in North Carolina for work.

“It’s hard being this far apart but seeing him succeed in his life and doing things that he loves so well, it makes it worth it for both of us. We support from afar,” she said, adding that she was thankful for video call technology.

Kaley was previously spotted out in New York City — where she’d been working on The Flight Attendant — with Dumpy and her sister Briana last month.

The actress kept things casual in black leggings and an oversized T-shirt as she pushed her pet around in a stroller while grabbing some food with her sibling, who’s also an actress. The two stayed safe amid the pandemic by wearing face masks.