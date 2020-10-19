Tori Spelling Opens Up About How She Was Bullied For Her Looks As A Teen Star On ‘Beverly Hills 90210’

The actress reveals that it took years for her to appreciate her eyes.

Tori Spelling opened up about the brutal bullying she endured when she started out as a teen TV star on her dad, Aaron Spelling’s, 1990s TV show Beverly Hills, 90210, and how it has affected her adult life.

In a candid post shared to Instagram, the actress, now 47, said she was made fun of for her looks by trolls in the early days of the Internet.

Tori shared three photos to her Instagram page, including a photo of her posing as high school graduate Donna Martin in her 90210 days and a throwback of her on a magazine cover to promote the film Scream 2. The mom of five also shared a recent, wide-eyed photo of herself looking off into the distance.

In the caption to the post, Tori told her social media followers that as a teenager she hated her looks because online trolls called her a “frog” and said she was “bug-eyed.” The True Tori star wrote that as a young actress she would cry over her looks and beg her glam squad to make her eyes appear smaller with makeup tricks.

It wasn’t until years into her Beverly Hills, 90210 run – when she starred in the big-screen film Scream 2 – that she began to appreciate her looks. Tori revealed that to promote the 1997 film she posed for a Rolling Stone cover to recreate the famous shower scene from the movie Psycho, and that was when she first looked at her eyes as an “asset.” The actress noted that her unique eyes “made” the cover photo because they showed her emotion perfectly.

While she began to appreciate her unique features, Tori also admitted that the bullying she endured as a teen continued to affect how she posed for photos. She explained that she often only showed one side of her face in photos after being “eaten alive” by bullies when she was younger. Tori warned cyberbullies about how their words can affect others many years later.

In the comments section to the post, Tori received support from her fans and famous friends, with many telling her she is beautiful both inside and out.

“I happen to LOVE your eyeballs,” wrote Tori’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and longtime bestie Jennie Garth.

Tori’s husband Dean McDermott also reacted to her heartfelt words.

“You have the most beautiful eyes my love. Not to mention the most beautiful EVERYTHING!!! Every ounce of your being is Beautiful!! You’re an angel that walks this earth. Never forget that.”

“You are beautiful and unapologetically real. That is why I’ve always loved you on and off-screen,” another fan wrote.