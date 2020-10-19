Tori Spelling Opens Up About How She Was Bullied For Her Looks As A Teen Star On ‘Beverly Hills 90210’

Tori Spelling opened up about the brutal bullying she endured when she started out as a teen TV star on her dad, Aaron Spelling’s, 1990s TV show Beverly Hills, 90210, and how it has affected her adult life.
In a candid post shared to Instagram, the actress, now 47, said she was made fun of for her looks by trolls in the early days of the Internet.
Tori shared three photos to her Instagram page, including a photo of her posing as high school graduate Donna Martin in her 90210 days and a throwback of her on a magazine cover to promote the film Scream 2. The mom of five also shared a recent, wide-eyed photo of herself looking off into the distance.
In the caption to the post, Tori told her social media followers that as a teenager she hated her looks because online trolls called her a “frog” and said she was “bug-eyed.” The True Tori star wrote that as a young actress she would cry over her looks and beg her glam squad to make her eyes appear smaller with makeup tricks.
It wasn’t until years into her Beverly Hills, 90210 run – when she starred in the big-screen film Scream 2 – that she began to appreciate her looks. Tori revealed that to promote the 1997 film she posed for a Rolling Stone cover to recreate the famous shower scene from the movie Psycho, and that was when she first looked at her eyes as an “asset.” The actress noted that her unique eyes “made” the cover photo because they showed her emotion perfectly.
While she began to appreciate her unique features, Tori also admitted that the bullying she endured as a teen continued to affect how she posed for photos. She explained that she often only showed one side of her face in photos after being “eaten alive” by bullies when she was younger. Tori warned cyberbullies about how their words can affect others many years later.
My Dad always said “ Your eyes are the windows to your soul”… – I’ve never forgotten that. Because of that belief my Dad rarely let his actors wear sunglasses in a scene. He believed their eyes conveyed everything. All emotions. – I’ve carried that motto thru my life. I always look people in the eyes. I hold their gaze always. I never look away. I’ve taught my kids to always show people respect and look them in the eyes when they are talking to them. – I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence. Then, internet trolls ( yep we had them back then too!)called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair. – I didn’t start to realize what an asset my eyes were till I did Scream 2 and the cover of Rolling Stone reenacting the iconic shower scene from Psycho. My eyes made that photo. They showed the emotion I was “feeling in my soul” in that picture. – Now, my face. Many people ask why I only show one side of my face. Some write hurtful things. Yes, it is a choice. My choice. Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts. Words can’t be unread. Cyber bullying existed then and it does now worse than ever. So, every time one of you ask me why I don’t look straight on in photos and videos know why I make that choice. Years of hurtful comments that I don’t even want to share to give them energy. Way worse than bug or frog eyes. Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them. They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment. It’ll be imprinted on them. Our memories can’t remember physical pain but we do remember emotional, verbal, and written pain. – That said. Here’s me. Straight on. I love my eyes now. They make me uniquely me. And, I rarely wear sunglasses. (Scroll 2see Rolling Stone cover)
In the comments section to the post, Tori received support from her fans and famous friends, with many telling her she is beautiful both inside and out.
“I happen to LOVE your eyeballs,” wrote Tori’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and longtime bestie Jennie Garth.
Tori’s husband Dean McDermott also reacted to her heartfelt words.
“You have the most beautiful eyes my love. Not to mention the most beautiful EVERYTHING!!! Every ounce of your being is Beautiful!! You’re an angel that walks this earth. Never forget that.”
“You are beautiful and unapologetically real. That is why I’ve always loved you on and off-screen,” another fan wrote.