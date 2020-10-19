Abby Dowse Snaps A Sexy Selfie In A See-Through Fishnet Bodysuit

Abby Dowse went into full bombshell mode for Monday morning’s Instagram update, serving up a provocative lingerie look that provided the perfect pick-me-up for her early-rising fans. The Australian model poured her sexy figure into a see-through mesh bodysuit that left barely anything to the imagination, snapping a steamy selfie in the bathroom mirror.

The black one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform’s content guidelines because of its sheer nature and scandalous design. It boasted a plunging neckline, fully exposing Abby’s busty cleavage, on top of an incredible high cut that flaunted her hips and thighs. Fishnet panels added a saucy vibe to the revealing number, decorating the midsection in three places. A horizontal panel was positioned just below the chest line, flashing a glimpse of the model’s toned abs, while two vertical ones embellished the front of the bodysuit. A fourth, much broader one crisscrossed over her cleavage, bridging the wide gap between the small triangular cups. The detail turned the daring neckline into a focal point, spotlighting Abby’s buxom curves.

The strappy lingerie was crafted out of a gauzy fabric that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire. Abby edited the photo for Instagram, placing two lightning bolt symbols over her nipples to censor her curves. The stunner struck a sultry pose, leaning one hand on the bathroom counter as she spread her legs and cocked her hip. She stared at her reflection with an intense gaze, slightly parting her lips in a seductive expression. The snap captured her from the mid-thigh up, teasing her pert posterior and showing off her hourglass shape.

The Aussie beauty wore her hair down for the shot, styling her tousled locks with a mid-part and letting them spill down her back and over her shoulders. She added plenty of bling with chic gold jewelry, wearing a bracelet on each wrist and a band ring on her finger. A layered pendant necklaced adorned her décolletage, calling even more attention to her shapely chest.

The smoking-hot look sent followers into a frenzy, judging by the outpour of gushing messages that quickly flooded the comments section. Abby’s admirers had nothing but praise for the sizzling blonde, telling her she was “breathtakingly beautiful” and “out of this world.”

“Good lord [three screaming face emoji] This is insanely hot,” one person commented on the post, leaving a fire emoji for emphasis. “Curves are incredible and the look is so gorgeous,” they added.

“Such beauty at its best and finest in black lingerie,” chimed in another smitten fan, trailed by a string of flames.

“2,000 posts looking unbelievably gorgeous and the baddest in the world every single time,” wrote a third Instagrammer. “Seriously appreciate the grind and consistently giving us such heat.”

Abby herself used superlatives to describe the outfit in her caption, further expressing her love for the racy duds with a black heart emoji. The Fashion Nova ambassador credited the popular brand for the seductive attire, tagging the online retailer both in her photo and caption.

The 31-year-old rocket another fishnet design from the same label in an upload shared to Instagram Friday. That post saw Abby modeling a set of thigh-high stockings with an incorporated garter belt as she posed on the floor of her living room.