Ana Coto Roller Skates In A Cheeky Black Bikini For Video Filmed During ‘Glorious Weekend In Paradise’

The actress and TikTok star took her skating skills to Palm Springs.

Autumn may be here, but Ana Coto looked like she was enjoying a sunny summer afternoon in the Instagram update that she shared with her followers on Sunday. The actress and TikTok star was dressed to soak up some rays, but, as per usual, she was on the move.

Ana, 30, was probably best known for playing the lead role in the horror movie Ouija and appearing in Tove Lo’s Blue Lips short film before she became a roller-skating social media sensation. While she primarily shares blissful videos of herself enjoying her relaxing hobby on TikTok, she occasionally posts them on Instagram as well. In her latest clip, she put a lot of her body at risk of potential road rash by rocking her roller skates with a black string bikini.

Ana was initially filmed from the back, revealing that the cut of her tie-side bottoms was cheeky. She showed off her peachy derriere as she smoothly rolled down a sidewalk swaying her hips. She reached up with her left hand and casually combed her fingers through a segment of her curly brunette hair. She then turned around with ease to show off a front view of her skimpy attire.

Her bottoms had a low-rise front that put her taut stomach on full display, and her bikini top had sliding triangle cups. She accessorized her look with jewelry that included a gold medallion necklace, stacked bangle bracelets, and hoop earrings. She also wore a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses with gray lenses.

Ana smiled and grabbed the free hand of her cameraperson — who also appeared to be on wheels — before spinning both of them around. She then performed one of her signature moves by rolling backwards as she stepped her feet up, crossing one in front of the other. Her short performance ended with a little spin.

When Ana was far enough away from the camera, she gave her viewers a glimpse of her flashy turquoise footwear. Her fans also got to enjoy a breathtaking view of mountains in the distance, as well as a few palm trees. The soundtrack she chose for her video was “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers.

In her caption, Ana revealed that her stunning footage was filmed during a weekend getaway in Palm Springs, California, where she stayed at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club.

“Who knew skating could be so elegant and sexy at the same time,” read one of the responses to her post.

“This intro should be illegal!!!!” another fan wrote.

“By far the most radiant and beautiful soul on the planet,” gushed another admirer.

“So if I skate will my butt look like that? Because then I’m buying skates tomorrow,” quipped a fourth commenter.

The skating craze has become so big over the past few months that it has hit Hollywood. As reported by The Inquisitr, 50-year-old actress Heather Graham was even inspired to revisit her role as the Boogie Nights character Rollergirl by putting on a pair of skates and taking them for a spin.

According to NBC News, Ana’s TikTok videos have been credited with playing a major role in roller skating’s recent resurgence in popularity, and the actress has said that she’s “proud” of her new claim to fame.