‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Hope Flies Into Rage, Liam Owes Her An Apology

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 19 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will read the riot act to her spouse. Even though they have only been married for a short time, they are facing a major crisis. Unless Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) changes his ways, she doesn’t believe that they can move forward, per SheKnows Soaps.

B&B’s Hope Logan Flies Into A Rage

Hope is tired of Liam obsessing about his ex-wife’s love life, as seen in the image below. Every time he opens his mouth, he speaks about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her new beau, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). So, when he comes to her place of work to rant about Finn again, she loses her cool.

The Hope For The Future founder will blast her husband for finding fault with everything that the physician does. She’s tired of him badmouthing Finn for not seeing the signs that Steffy was hooked on prescription painkillers. She previously told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she thinks that the doctor’s a catch and that he’s a good match for Steffy.

The Inquisitrweekly spoilers tease that Hope’s also not buying any of Liam’s excuses. She knows that he is concerned about Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), but that doesn’t give him any right to interfere in his ex’s personal relationships. Steffy’s a caring mom and won’t let anyone harm her daughter. He should have a little faith in his ex-wife’s parenting abilities and stop thinking that she can’t make decisions for herself.

Anyone have the same reaction as Hope? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fYPDWsw7Og — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 16, 2020

Jealous Accusations On The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope is not convinced that her husband is completely over his ex. She feels that he may be overreacting because Finn has taken over his role as Steffy’s chief protector. Those who follow the long-running soap opera know that Liam has always prided himself as being a hero for those who are struggling. Now that Finn has come along, he feels replaced and is acting out.

Hope calls out her husband on not being able to let go of Steffy. The Forrester co-CEO is crazy about her physician boyfriend, as evidenced in the GIF below, much to the disdain of her ex-husband. Hope fights the green-eyed monster as she points out that it’s not healthy for him to be so attached to his ex-wife. She believes that he is masking his jealousy as overprotectiveness and that he is still emotionally attached to the mother of his firstborn child. She tells him that he chose her and made a commitment to their family. It’s time that he lets go of the notion that he can have two families and let Steffy get on with her life.

B&B’s Liam Spencer Stunned by Accusations

Liam will be stunned when he realizes just how fed up his wife is. He thought that she would understand and support his thoughts about Finn. As she lists her reasons for him to let this go, he starts to feel embarrassed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will have to acknowledge that Hope is right. It is no longer his place to protect and shield Steffy from harm. He may think that he’s doing her a favor but he’s just being a nuisance and may even push her further into his arms.

Liam owes Hope an apology. She has put up with his whining and ranting for weeks because she felt sorry for Steffy. But now that she’s out of rehab, Liam needs to take off his superhero cloak and put on his big boy pants. He’s not responsible for Steffy and needs to mind his own business as far as her love life is concerned. Otherwise, he may find that his own marriage is headed for rocky waters.