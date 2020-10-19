Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Devon Loses His Temper

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video teases that Gloria stuns Kevin and Chloe when she shows up unexpectedly. Jack reveals a brand new way to honor Dina. Finally, Devon loses his temper after Elena confesses the truth about her fling with Nate.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth) work to enjoy their new little boy, Miles. They’re getting into the swing of having a newborn and basking in the glow of growing their family. Things seem to be going well, but then they get a significant shock. Gloria (Judith Chapman) shows up and yells loudly that she’s home, which leaves both Chloe and Kevin concerned. For one thing, such loud noises don’t help keep a new baby asleep. However, perhaps more concerning is that Gloria always brings a lot of chaos, which won’t help keep their transition to a family of four going smoothly.

Gloria has a secret, and Kevin enlists the help of his brother, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), to get to the bottom of whatever their mother is doing.

Dina (Marla Adams) died, and her family is grieving. Jack (Peter Bergman) made it his mission to track down the Teardrop of Love necklace that his mother had indicated she wanted before she passed. He succeeded, and Dina’s final moments were pleasant ones.

Now, Jack wants to honor their mother, and he finds the perfect way to do that. Jack unveils a unique piece of jewelry to a surprised Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina (Beth Maitland).

At Devon’s (Bryton James), a tearful Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finally tells him what is bothering her. A secret she’d vowed to keep forever only lasted a few short weeks. Elena tells Devon that she and Nate (Sean Dominic) experienced an extremely stressful time after Jared (Michael Maclane) overdosed, and they saved his life. However, he does not understand until she reveals what happened between her and Nate in the aftermath. Devon is not at all happy.

Later, at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is dressed for a party, and so is Devon. However, he spots his cousin across the way, and Devon sees red.

Elena, dressed in a stunning party gown, sees what is about to happen, and both she and Phyllis try to stop Devon from attacking Nate. Devon looks ready for blood, though, and Nate seems tortured by what he’s done. Although Elena begs him not to, Devon loses his temper and gets physical with Nate.