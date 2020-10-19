Jasmine Sanders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lilac Lingerie In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Jasmine rocked a few pieces from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

Jasmine Sanders knows how to keep her 4 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model and 2020 cover girl frequently flaunts her figure in scanty bikinis on social media, though swapped her swimwear for a sexy set of lingerie in her most recent share on Sunday night.

In the dimly-lit image, the 29-year-old was sitting on her knees in bed, which was dressed with beige linens and adorned with several plush pillows. She hung her toned arms down in front of her midsection, resting her hands on top of the mattress in between her legs as she turned her head to gaze at the camera with an alluring stare. She also shared a flirty message in the caption, simply writing “waiting” with a purple heart emoji along with the Instagram handle of her fitness trainer boyfriend, Anthony Rhoads.

Jasmine went full bombshell as she worked the camera in nothing more than a set of lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line that left very little to the imagination. The set was made of a shiny lilac material that clung tightly to her enviable body, doing nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The swimsuit model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her voluptuous chest in a satin balconette bra. The lingerie featured underwire-style cups and a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It had thin straps offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

Jasmine also sported a pair of matching panties in the smoldering new addition to her feed. The undergarment boasted a cheeky design that teased a glimpse at her curvy booty, while its high-cut style showed off her shapely thighs. It also had a sexy cut-out on the back underneath its waistband, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat tummy.

The German-American beauty added a gorgeous necklace stack to her barely there look, as well as beaded anklet and gold hoop earrings for some additional bling. Her signature blond locks were styled in long dreadlocks. They were gathered in a high ponytail, spilling down her back and over her shoulder.

Three hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Jasmine with love for her latest social media appearance, with many taking to the comments section to praise the jaw-dropping display.

“Just stunning,” one person wrote.

“Love your hair like that,” praised another fan.

“She’s amazing and so beautiful and so sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“So pretty,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked more than 15,000 likes since going live.